Mega Millions Lottery not making same economic impact as before

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s no secret that store owners see a surge of customers on the night of a large lottery drawing. Though that doesn’t always mean there is a large economic impact. The Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries brought in over 80 billion dollars in sales back in 2019.

Store owner, Mike Ghosh, feels that despite the boost in foot traffic it is still hard to manage in this economy.

“It kind of makes a difference, it picked up somehow, but we still on the other hand is very slow,” says Ghosh.

Ghosh says if he wins the lottery he will move to Africa and buy an island.