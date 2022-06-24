Medical officials provide tips to avoid heat related illnesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of patients flooding the emergency rooms as temperatures rise in Leon County.

As temperatures rise more people are experiencing heat sickness. Health officials suggest a few ways to avoid that.

"I've lived in Florida my whole life and I don't remember a time where it's been this hot," Brett Davidson Captain of Leon County EMS said.

Due to record high temperatures in the triple digits, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are on the rise in Leon County. Emergency Rooms are experiencing more patients with symptoms such as red skin, elevated temperature, dizziness, confusion, and even vomiting.

Vice President of Emergency Services Allison Castillo shares how heat stroke is a serious matter that can spring from untreated heat exhaustion.

"Heat stroke is much more serious. Heat stroke is something that really does require a trip to the ER and possibly even a call to 911," Castillo said.

Castillo goes on to explain the demographic most at risk of heat related illnesses.

"What you typically see more often are the people in the working age that are going to be outside because it requires them to be outside like landscaping, construction, road crews things like that," Castillo said.

Captain of Leon County EMS Brett Davidson has 20 years of experience working with EMS. He says in most cases people aren't always aware their symptoms are caused by heat related activities.

"Calls don't come out as a heat emergency; they'll come out as someone feeling sick or throwing up. And then when our crews get there, and they say what's going on or what caused you to start throwing up they'll say oh I've been outside all day working," Davidson said.

To prevent, stay inside, stay hydrated, wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing, take breaks, and wear a hat.