MCSO: Man shot during block party on SW Lee Avenue on Saturday, remains in serious condition

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A man remains in serious condition after being shot during a large block party in Madison County early Saturday morning.

In a press release, Madison County Sheriff David Harper says that deputies were in the area of a pop-up block party on Southwest Lee Avenue when they heard two gunshots just before 1:15 a.m. on November 29th.

Deputies responded to the direction of the gunfire and found an adult male lying behind a parked car with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies began rendering aid until Madison County Fire Rescue/EMS arrived on scene. The report states the victim was taken to a pre-established landing zone for Life Flight upon the ambulance's arrival.

MCSO says investigators found a handgun underneath a car and a spent shell casing near the victim, and that a second unfired bullet was located further down the street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 850-973-4001 ext. 1.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and the sheriff's office says updates to be provided as the case develops.

"This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

