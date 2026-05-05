MCSO: Madison County Central School teacher arrested following altercation with student

MADISON COUNTY, FL — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says that a Madison County Central School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student.

In a release on Facebook, they say 32-year-old Ashley Morris was taken into custody after a MCSO School Resource Deputy reviewed video footage of a physical interaction between Morris and a student, which the district says is a 6-year-old, that happened in a classroom.

Morris faces a child abuse charge without great bodily harm.

The school district released a statement, which included a message from Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles, which says in part,

The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities. We take any allegation of misconduct with the utmost seriousness. While we must respect the legal process and the ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, we are committed to transparency and maintaining a safe learning environment for every child in our care.

The district says upon notification of the allegations, they took immediate action in accordance with board policy and state law with the following:

• The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

• The individual is prohibited from entering any district property or contacting students and staff during this period.

• District counselors are being made available at Madison County Central School to provide support for students, families, and staff members affected by this news.

• Parents of students that may have witnessed the alleged abuse have been notified by the administration of Madison County Central School.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains active and ongoing; therefore, no additional details can be released. The district also stated they're unable to provide further specific details at this time as the investigation remains active and involves a minor.

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