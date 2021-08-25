McDonald's gives free meals during COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — McDonald's on Tallahassee's Southside giving out vaccines for free meals this Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves in order to get a free value meal. Neighborhood medical center set up their mobile vaccine clinic in the parking lot of McDonalds to give out the Pfizer shot.

Franchise Owner Raphael Vasquez told ABC 27 the idea came from the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, and wanted a way to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"Right now, what's happening with the delta variant and COVID, we just felt like this would be a great way to support the community," said Vasquez. "That if there's people out there that have been thinking that if they want to get the vaccine, it's something we can provide for the community."

Vasquez saidthat as of right now there isn't a set date for their next vaccine clinic, but said planning is in the works.