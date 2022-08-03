Mayor Dailey files complaint and claims mayoral candidate Dozier uses dark money in her campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee mayor John Daily filed a complaint to the Florida Elections commission claiming Kristin Dozier’s campaign for mayor is dark money driven.

“Shame on you John Dailey,” says Kristin Dozier.

Daily filed a complaint to the Florida Elections commission claiming Dozier’s campaign is “dark money” driven.

A claim Dozier says is not true.

“Ethical questions have swirled around Kristen Dozier for years,” says John Dailey.

It’s no secret that Dark money is a taboo subject in politics. It is money used to influence the decision of voters, but sources are not revealed. According to opensecrets.org Dark money has spent roughly $1 billion in television and online ads since 2010.

“I am prepared to hold every candidate accountable to follow the law when you run for office. How can you expect to serve an office if you do not follow the law when you’re running for office,” says Dailey.

Dailey goes on to explain how Dozier’s team is breaking the law by not identifying the committee or reporting the contribution from that committee, allegedly.

Dozier denies all claims made by Dailey and denies any involvement in dark money.

“What we saw today is it’s not all about money, it’s about the support. It’s about what people feel about their community, and he is worried. He is scared that we have the momentum. That we have incredible support and people want to see a real change in the mayor’s office,” says Dozier.

No word on how long the investigation will take but Dozier says she is confident her name will be cleared.