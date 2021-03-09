Capital City Camber of Commerce brings 'Open to All' campaign to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City Chamber of Commerce and Tallahassee Mayor John Daily are declaring the City is Open to All.

"Not only is Tallahassee open for business, but we are open for all," Dailey said.

The announcement is to encourage businesses to sign the Open to All Pledge, a nondiscrimination campaign to welcome everyone & commit to serving everyone equally, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability.

"Even during the pandemic, Tallahassee had one of the fastest growing economy's," said Dailey. "We are seeing the growth in Tallahassee that we projected. So if I'm a business leader it makes sense to sign the pledge. It makes sense to declare that you're open for all."

The Open to All coalition includes a growing movement of nearly 5,000 businesses large and small across the United States that are taking a public stand against discrimination while pledging to be Open to All.

“We are the Capital City and we do not discriminate," Dailey said. "We want to make sure everyone has a safe place to live, play, shop, dine.”

Currently, 26 businesses in Tallahassee have signed the Open to All pledge.

"Come one come all," said Diane Williams Cox. "We here to make sure that the government operates efficiently and that are citizens are safe."

Open to All also partners with Yelp. Any business that signs the pledge will be put into the special Open to All feature. Anyone searching for a business that promotes inclusion can enter that search in Yelp and partnering businesses will show up.

"It creates a directory for the businesses. We have different tools for the community, but this is a national platform. We get a lot of visitors because this is the state's capital. It'll help a lot," said Katrina Tuggerson, the Capital City Chamber of Commerce President.

Tuggerson says this will also sign a light on minority owned businesses; like La Florida Coffee and Wine. Jean Uthmeier opened the shop Monday in Kleman Plaza. She says she plans to sign the pledge.

"I think recognizing the beauty and gifts of everyone, my staff, the people who come in is important. Tallahassee is a college town with people from all over the country and all over the world. We all bring to the table so much and it's cool to see that happen on such a simple level. Breaking bread over the table and sharing beverages with everyone," said Uthmeier.

You can reach out to the Capital City Chamber of Commerce to get involved with the initiative.