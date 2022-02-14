Max's raises $1,000 for charity selling chocolate covered strawberries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Max's near Florida State Universities campus is giving back this Valentines day.

The popular college restaurant has been selling chocolate covered strawberries to raise money for NAMI Florida Incorporated, an organization dedicated to advocating for families and friends of people with mental illness.

Owner Max Winger said they've raised $1,000 for the organization that has a special place in his heart.

"So that's something that's close to me and my family and friends," said Winger. "It's something that we deal with and burdens our family. Mental illness we're very familiar with, not too many people understand mental illness and oftentimes people who suffer from mental illness are discarded from society and sort of don't have outreach and help."

Winger said this is his first year doing the fundraiser.