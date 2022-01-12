Martin Luther King, Jr. walk and festival event in Thomasville rescheduled

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — An event to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Has been rescheduled for early February.

According to organizers, the MLK Humanitarian Walk and Festival scheduled for this week will now take place on Feb. 5 in Thomasville.

According to the organizer, the event was postponed by the city. In recent weeks, the rise of the omicron varaint has led some events in the region to be postponed or canceled.