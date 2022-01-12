Watch
Martin Luther King, Jr. walk and festival event in Thomasville rescheduled

Event will take place on Feb. 5
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:13:41-05

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — An event to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Has been rescheduled for early February.

According to organizers, the MLK Humanitarian Walk and Festival scheduled for this week will now take place on Feb. 5 in Thomasville.

According to the organizer, the event was postponed by the city. In recent weeks, the rise of the omicron varaint has led some events in the region to be postponed or canceled.

For more information on the MLK Walk and Festival, visit www.mlkhumanitarianwalk.org/.

