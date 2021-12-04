Market Days returns to North Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The North Florida Fairgrounds is the place to be if you’re looking for a Christmas gift. Hundreds of vendors will be on hand at the fairgrounds for Market Days.

The event brings in vendors from across the US that offer hand-crafted materials.

“What you’ll see at Market Days is about 300 hundred arts and craftsmen and they cover everything from jewelry to fine art, clothing, food," says Russel Daws, the President and CEO of Tallahassee Museum.

Market Days was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The event happens both Saturday and Sunday and is put on by the Tallahassee Museum.

You can find tickets online at MarketDays.org.