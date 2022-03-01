Marianna Police searching for two men in theft of automobile parts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department is asking for information in relation to a theft at an automobile dealership last month.

According to a news release provided by the Marianna Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Marianna Police Department officers went to Miller & Miller Chevrolet, located on the 4200 block of Lafayette Street after being informed of a theft at the dealership.

According to the report, a tire and a rim had been stolen from a customer’s vehicle. The vehicle was at the dealership at the time of the alleged theft.

Law enforcement officials were able to identify two individuals along with a vehicle that were involved in the incident at the dealership.

According to the news release, officers determined Travis Allen, a 38-year-old male of Bristol and Jamie Owens, a 30-year-old male of Opp, Alabama, were identified as the suspects in the theft.

The police department added in the report that arrest warrants were obtained for both men who are wanted.

If anyone has information on the incident, they may contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.