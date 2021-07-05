Marianna Police: Saturday night shooting leaves one hospitalized with 'serious injuries'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department said a late-night shooting Saturday in Marianna left one person in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to MPD, an officer working an off-duty detail at a restaurant Saturday, June 3, 2021, was approached by the driver of a white truck.

The officer said the truck entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed to tell the officer that a passenger in the car had been shot.

The officer called for emergency medical assistance and the passenger was taken to a hospital, according to the report.

MPD said the initial investigation shows the shot came from outside the truck, hitting a passenger in the backseat. The police report states the driver of the truck knew the MPD officer would be working the off-duty detail and drove there as it was the closest location for help.

According to the report, law enforcement was also notified by a 911 call placed by another passenger in the truck.

MPD says it interviewed several witnesses and the events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated.

MPD asks anyone with information to contact them by calling 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. Tips can also be made at chipolacrimestoppers.com.