Marianna police investigating Friday morning shooting, stabbing

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Marianna police are investigating a Friday morning shooting and stabbing that resulted in a critical injury.

According to MPD, on Friday July 23, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 Block of Woodberry Road in reference to a subject who possibly had a gunshot wound and stab wounds.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire & Rescue were already on the scene and providing the subject with first aid.

The subject was transported by Air Heart to an area hospital.

During the investigation, officers and investigators learned that the subject went inside a house where they were confronted by the homeowner.

According to the report, the homeowner did not know the subject and attempted to get the subject out.

The homeowner used a knife to defend themselves and get the subject out of the house, MPD said.

MPD said the subject was stabbed by the homeowner in self-defense.

It was later learned that the subject had a gunshot wound before going into the house.

The homeowner was unaware the subject was suffering from a gunshot wound when they tried entering the house, the report stated.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and investigators are working on the shooting portion of the investigation.

The subject's name is being withheld at this time due to the investigation still being active.

At this time the subject is a victim of a shooting and their wellbeing is listed as critical.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

