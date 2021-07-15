Marianna Police: 2 suspects in July 3 shooting arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department said two suspects have been arrested in the July 3 shooting that left one in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to MPD, an officer working an off-duty detail at a restaurant Saturday, June 3, 2021, was approached by the driver of a white truck.

The officer said the truck entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed to tell the officer that a passenger in the car had been shot.

The officer called for emergency medical assistance and the passenger was taken to a hospital, according to the report.

MPD said the initial investigation shows the shot came from outside the truck, hitting a passenger in the backseat. The police report states the driver of the truck knew the MPD officer would be working the off-duty detail and drove there as it was the closest location for help.

According to the report, law enforcement was also notified by a 911 call placed by another passenger in the truck.

MPD said during the investigation a suspect vehicle was identified and on July 9 a search warrant of that vehicle was executed, leading to two possible suspects.

Through witness interviews and review of area surveillance footage, investigators identified the two suspects as 17-year-old Sa’Hmaad Johnson and 18-year-old Ric’Tavious Reed.

Investigators developed probable cause to determine Johnson fired the shot that struck the victim in the vehicle.

On July 09, Johnson was arrested and transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Panama City, Florida.

On July 14, the State Attorney’s Office of the 14th Circuit filed a capias for Johnson, charging him as an adult and he was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.

On July 14, an arrest warrant for Reed was applied for and granted. Reed turned himself in to investigators at the Marianna Police Department and he was later transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.

Johnson was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging firearm from vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Reed was charged with accessory after the fact.

MPD says it is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact them by calling 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. Tips can also be made at chipolacrimestoppers.com.