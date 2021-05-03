Marginal risk for strong storms across Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a small chance for a strong storm or two to pop up in the area over the next few days. Details below:

Monday

Marginal Risk for strong storms.

Where: Miller, Mitchell, Colquitt and Baker County.

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hazards: Damaging wind gusts, brief tornado, hail.

It won't take much for you to break a sweat Monday. Showers and storms will begin to develop this afternoon for western sections of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. There is a marginal risk of strong storms in Southwest Georgia late this afternoon. Slight chance for showers and storms for areas along the Ochlockonee River and westward. Chance for a storm or two in Tallahassee past 4:00 p.m. and into the early evening.

Otherwise, it will be hot, humid, and breezy this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday

Marginal Risk for strong storms.

Where: Northern Seminole, Miller, Mitchell County.

Timing: Late Tuesday evening, early Wednesday morning.

Hazards: Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain.

The humid weather sticks around for another day. A line of showers and storms will cross into Southern Georgia The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for strong storms in northern portions of Seminole, Miller, and Mitchell County during the day. Daytime highs here in Tallahassee will make it close to 90F with a hot breeze out of the south.

Wednesday

Marginal Risk for strong storms.

Where: Area-wide.

Timing: Mid-morning through early evening

Hazards: Damaging wind gusts, brief tornado, hail, heavy rain.

There is a marginal risk for strong storms across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Storms will become more widespread by mid-morning moving west to east. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and possibly a brief tornado.

