'Marginal' risk (1/5) for severe storms issued for South Georgia and Big Bend Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure moves into the Atlantic, and our air flow moves out of the south.

This will bring moisture into our atmosphere. We will notice this as cloud cover increases.

Thursday is when our next storm system (rain and storms) moves through.

A cold front moves through from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.

We are under a 'marginal' risk (1/5) during this time for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

The main impacts from these storms will come from gusty wind and heavy rain within some storms.

Temperatures drop behind the front, and we have 30s as lows both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday morning get close to freezing.