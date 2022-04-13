Many artist are using recycled materials to create art pieces for a special exhibit in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local, regional and national artist create pieces from recycled material for the Recycled Beauty art exhibit in Tallahassee.

All of these art pieces are created using recycled materials.

Lana Shuttleworth is a nationally known artist.

She said 75 percent of our waste is recyclable but only 30 percent of that is recycled so its important for her to reuse materials.

"It's always been important to me. I wouldn't call myself an art activist. I would instead say that I'm conscientious and I would hope that all people become conscientious when it comes to the waste that they create" said Lana Shuttleworth.

The Recycled Beauty exhibit is highlighting pieces created from lottery tickets, old maps, and more.

Sustainable Tallahassee has their own display about living a greener life.

The exhibit opens at LeMoyne Arts Thursday April 14th from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a special opening reception.

The reception is free for LeMoyne Arts members but five dollars for non members.