Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man's best friend: Dog alerts neighbor when owner has stroke

items.[0].image.alt
Melissa Hernandez de la Cruz/AP
Lothar Weimann plays with his two German Shepherds, Ellie, right, and Willy, in the backyard of his home on Sept. 16, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. When 68-year-old Weimann suffered a stroke at home in May, Ellie got through three gates and barked furiously to alert a neighbor. (Melissa Hernandez de la Cruz/Fresh Take Florida via AP)
FTF Dog Alerts Neighbor
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:24:30-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — When a 68-year-old Florida man suffered a stroke, his German Shepherd named Ellie somehow opened three gate latches and ran to a neighbor's house.

The dog's barking caught the attention of 51-year-old Dan Burton, who walked the agitated dog back home.

There he found Lothar Weimann, wandering around the home with slurred speech. Burton called 911.

Soon, a fire rescue truck arrived and took Weimann to the hospital. He learned he'd suffered a stroke and also had Type 2 diabetes and heart problems.

Weimann credits the 7-year-old dog for helping save his life that day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming