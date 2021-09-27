Man's best friend: Dog alerts neighbor when owner has stroke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — When a 68-year-old Florida man suffered a stroke, his German Shepherd named Ellie somehow opened three gate latches and ran to a neighbor's house.

The dog's barking caught the attention of 51-year-old Dan Burton, who walked the agitated dog back home.

There he found Lothar Weimann, wandering around the home with slurred speech. Burton called 911.

Soon, a fire rescue truck arrived and took Weimann to the hospital. He learned he'd suffered a stroke and also had Type 2 diabetes and heart problems.

Weimann credits the 7-year-old dog for helping save his life that day.