Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tour set to make a stop in Tallahassee

Mannheim Steamroller is bringing its 2023 Christmas tour to Tallahassee.

The annual Christmas concert is scheduled to take place November 22 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

This year's Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tour is set to feature classic Christmas songs from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. That's according to a press release from the civic center.

Chip Davis, who is the founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour. According to the press release, the tour is the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis. "Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong."

Grammy Award winner Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre, according to the release.

For those interested in attending, tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at Ticketmaster.com.