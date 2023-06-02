UPDATE: Brooks County man in custody following manhunt

UPDATE: The man is now in custody, according to sheriff Mike Dewey.

INITIAL STORY

Residents in Brooks County are being warned to lock the doors of their buildings and cars as Brooks County Sheriff's Office search for a man in the area.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey, they are searching for a tall white male in black clothing between Old Dixie and Grooverville off Emerson Road.

Georgia State Patrol helicopters and drones are now in the area to assist with searching.

This story will be updated.