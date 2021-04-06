Manatee County evacuation order lifted, US 41 reopens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Manatee County officials lift evacuation, announce residents and business owners can return home by tonight following new efforts on Piney Point.

Earlier in the day, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Senator Janet Cruz visited Piney Point.

Fried said officials have done a great job of working together to tackle the problem and said the emergency has de-escalated in the last 24 hours.

Cruz called for all gypsum stacks in the state to be inspected. Click here for a map of the other stacks in the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday.

On Sunday, DeSantis visited Manatee County and expanded the state of emergency to include Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Over 300 Manatee County inmates were moved to a secure location.

