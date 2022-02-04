Man who shot his sister-in-law receives life sentence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was sentenced Friday in connection to a February 29, 2020 incident.

According to a plea/sentencing notification document provided by the Office of the State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Corey M. Smith pled guilty to two attempted first-degree murder with a firearm charges, a count of domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of child abuse on Nov. 9, 2021.

At sentencing, Smith’s legal representation requested 35 years, while the prosecution sought life in prison.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Smith to life in state prison.

According to the document, at a social gathering at the residence of Smith’s brother in Tallahassee on Feb. 29, 2020, Smith was agitated that his wife did not show up on time to pick up their kids.

Smith and his wife were going through separation. Once the wife arrived, an argument began.

Smith was accused of grabbing his wife by the throat.

With the assistance of Smith's sister-in-law, the wife was able to exit the resident with the two children. As the women were going to a vehicle with each holding one kid, Smith is alleged to have followed them outside to the vehicle.

Smith was accused of shooting at close range his sister-in-law in the head with a 9-millimeter firearm.

The report notes the bullet struck the right side of the victim’s face causing “catastrophic damage”.

After the shooting, Smith’s brother, who is also the victim’s partner, tackled Smith to the ground.

The report says Smith stated several times he meant to shoot his own wife and not his sister-in-law.

Due to the shooting, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and endured multiple surgeries, which she was able to survive.