Man wanted for human trafficking arrested in Grady County

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — A man wanted for human trafficking is arrested in Grady County, Georgia. Sheriff Earl Prince announced in a news conference posted on Facebook that deputies were out patrolling and pulled over a Chevy Malibu around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

As the deputy got out of his car, the driver took off taking the deputy on a short chase.

When authorities got him stopped again, the man was identified as 24-year-old Matthew Harris, of Augusta, Georgia. They found he was wanted for human trafficking out of Escambia County, Florida.

The sheriff's office says Harris was on the way to Tallahassee to traffick a woman in the car who had been held captive for a month. The sheriff says he's glad to help the woman get back to her family.

