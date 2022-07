TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend.

According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.

TPD said the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made at this time.