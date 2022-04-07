Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend in Chattahoochee motel in 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man who killed his girlfriend in a Chattahoochee motel in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

According to court documents, in October 2019, Danian Lamar Brown killed his girlfriend Phyllis Kelley by shooting her in the face at the Relax Inn in Chattahoochee.

A 12-person jury in Gadsden County found him guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day trial.

Investigators said that after he shot Kelley, he tried to cover up the crime by getting rid of the clothes he was wearing on the night of the incident and reporting Kelley missing to her daughter so that her daughter would return with him to the motel to discover the victim's body.

Brown had been released from prison 10 months prior to the murder.