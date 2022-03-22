Man sentenced to 25 years for 2017 hit-and-run

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Jarvis Strickland, the man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Wakulla County high school coach in May 2017, has been sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

Here is the narrative from the State Attorney's Office:

On May 23, 2017 the victim, Paul Hoover, a retired law enforcement officer with FWC and Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, as well as track coach at Wakulla High School, was running on GF&A trail.

While crossing the crosswalk on Springhill Road, the Defendant while driving northbound struck and killed him with his 2000 Toyota Camry in the southbound lane and left the scene.

The case was investigated by The Florida Highway Patrol, and through the course of their investigation determined that the Defendant was driving at a minimum speed of 86.4mph, blowing past multiple warning signs and flashing lights of the impending crosswalk, during daylight hours, failed to properly control his vehicle and left 324 feet of skid marks on the road, which remained visible for three years.

A witness on scene observed the crash and indicated the vehicle was driving in excess of 100 mph and was traveling at 80 to 90 mph at time of impact. Additionally, the Florida Highway Patrol was able to recover the vehicle in the woods off Smith Creek Highway (a short distance from the Defendant’s mother’s house).

The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire, and after an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol and the State Fire Marshall’s Office was determined to have been arson. Cell Phone analysis by the Tallahassee Police Department showed the Defendant’s cell phone was consistent with the location of the crash scene and arson scene at the time of both events.

Witness statements confirmed the Defendant was the driver of the vehicle and admitted the Defendant knew he had been involved in the crash and that he wouldn’t return to the scene.

The victim’s many family and friends provided numerous impact statements to the Court at sentencing including testimony from his widow, Myrna Hoover and daughter, Tiffany Dillon, about the tremendous loss to their family as well as to the community and the many youth he helped coach.

Defendant was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

