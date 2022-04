TALLAHASSEE — A man pled guilty to offenses related to robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

Christopher A. Clark entered an open plea to the charges and was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in the Department of Corrections followed by 10 years of probation.

The prison time includes two 10-year minimum mandatories for actually possessing a firearm while robbing each victim.

Clark pled guilty to two offense of arrmed robbery with a firearm and one offense of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Between February 23, 2019 and February 24, 2019, Tallahassee Police Department responded to a spree of armed robberies on the outskirts of FSU campus.

Clark was charged with robbing two separate victims at gun point.

On February 23rd at approximately 11:45 p.m., after stealing a car from a driveway near Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, the defendant and two friends approached a victim on West College Avenue.

The defendant pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the victim’s belongings – the victim complied.

Several hours later on February 24th around 2:00 a.m., the defendant and two friends approached another victim on West Park Avenue.

The defendant again pointed a handgun at the victim, this time hitting the victim in face with the gun, and demanded the victim’s belongings – the victim complied and handed over a wallet and cell phone.

The second victim sustained a minor injury.

TPD, with help from FSU PD, located the stolen vehicle. The defendant was identified as the driver.

The vehicle fled from law enforcement, crashed, and the subjects ran.

Clark and his co-defendant, General Bryant, were apprehended and the victims’ stolen belongings were recovered.

Given their roles, the serious nature of the crimes, and past juvenile history, both Clark and Bryant were charged as adults.

The third defendant was later identified and charged in juvenile court.

The co-defendant, Bryant, was charged for his involvement in six robberies.

Bryant's case is still pending.