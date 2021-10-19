Watch
Man robbed Waffle House of napkins with finger guns, Madison County deputies say

Posted at 1:39 PM, Oct 19, 2021
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Madison man has been arrested after robbing a Madison County Waffle House of napkins while using finger guns Monday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday night, MCSO received a 911 call from a Waffle House employee about an attempted robbery at the 145 SE Bandit Street location.

When MCSO arrived and interviewed witnesses, they said that the man walked into the Waffle House with a small dog and began shouting, "get on the ground, y'all are getting robbed." Then, the man said that he was "high and drunk" before grabbing some napkins and walking out, according to witnesses.

The witnesses also added that the man did not appear to have a weapon, but did raise his hands with his fingers in the shape of a gun.

After some investigation by deputies, they identified and arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Eward William Rodriguez and charged him with assault and unarmed robbery.

Rodriguez admitted to deputies that he had been at the Waffle House "to get some napkins" and said he was going to rob the place, according to MCSO.

