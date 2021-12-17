Man riding to support Wildland Firefighter Foundation makes stop in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maybe you've seen this man riding through the Tallahassee area!

Kevin Conley told ABC 27 he has suffered with mental health in the past, but biking has been a source of relief.

Now, he's riding for a greater cause across the country with the goal of raising money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

The foundation helps families who have lost loved ones while fighting wildfires.

He's pedaling from San Francisco to St. Augustine to help and he made a stop in Tallahassee on Thursday.

"It took about 1,500 miles for me to really start to find, I turned the pain into strength and then I started to find clarity and I actually feel like myself and now everyday I'm so proud of myself riding this bike," Conley said.

He added that he expects to be in St. Augustine on Florida's east coast by Sunday, Dec. 19.

You can follow his journey and learn more about his cause by visiting his Instagram @BackCountryNinjas.