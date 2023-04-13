Man rides bicycle to raise awareness to combat breast cancer

(WTXL) — According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for around 30% of female cancers each year.

A man is working to help change the future of breast cancer; equipped with only a bicycle.

Al Reszel is traveling from Key West, Florida to Minnesota; covering 3,500 miles to raise awareness and money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

He has been making trips around the country for six years in support of his wife who was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago.

During this trip, he will eclipse 18,000 miles traveled.