Man on scooter dies in accident in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man is dead following an accident Friday night.

According to a news release provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:45 p.m. a 21-year-old man of Live Oak was traveling west in a pickup truck on County Road 250.

As the truck was approaching the intersection of 217th Road, a motorized scooter was in front of the truck and traveling west.

The report notes the right front of the pickup truck struck the rear of the scooter, which was in the right lane.

The truck came to a stop after the collision, while the scooter came to a stop after the collision in the right grassy shoulder behind the truck.

According to the report, the driver of the scooter, a 53-year-old man of Live Oak, died of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation into the accident is ongoing.