Man of Tallahassee found guilty of attempted second degree murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man of Tallahassee was found guilty of attempted second degree murder.

The Office of the State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit of Florida said Friday, 30-year-old Clarence Washington was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2021 incident.

The three-day trial concluded Friday and a date for sentencing has not been set.

Washington is eligible for minimum mandatory 25 years to life sentence in state prison.

The state attorney’s office said on Oct. 28, 2021, Washington waited outside the house of the victim. Washington and the victim have a child in common and were in the process of ending a relationship.

The state attorney’s office notes that Washington waited for the victim outside her home to arrive.

When the victim drove into her driveway during the early morning hours, Washington appeared from the bushes, approached the victim’s vehicle and fired two gunshots into the vehicle.

A bullet grazed the victim’s back when she ducked down to avoid the shot. The other bullet struck the steel steering wheel.

After the shooting, Washington fled to a residence on Mayhew Street.

Law enforcement officials were able to place Washington at the scene via phone record location nearly 11 hours before the incident.

The state attorney’s office said before the Oct. 21 incident, Washington had harassed the victim via phone calls, text messages and unannounced appearances at her residence.