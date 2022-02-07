Man from Wakulla County injured in single-vehicle accident

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A resident of Wakulla County was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3 p.m., a 19-year-old man of Sopchoppy was driving westbound on Smith Creek Road.

At some point, the driver lost control of the sport utility vehicle. The SUV exited the road and struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.

The report added that the driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol acknowledged it was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department, Wakulla County EMS and Wakulla County Fire/Rescue.