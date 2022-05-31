Man from Valdosta arrested after altercation with VPD officer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man from Valdosta is facing several charges following an altercation with a Valdosta Police Department officer.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information Release Report, Demetrius Brinson, a 34-year-old Black male of Valdosta, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault against a peace office, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, obstruction of law enforcement officers by the use of threats or violence and giving false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

According to the report, at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, VPD officers responded to the 500 block of East Central Avenue to a Family Dollar after store management contacted emergency dispatch.

The business requested an officer to issue a criminal trespass warning to a person inside the business.

That person was Brinson.

The report alleges that Brinson had shoplifted from the store on previous occasions. When an initial officer made contact with Brinson, he allegedly gave the officer a false name and date of birth.

Brinson allegedly was attempting to get away from the officer.

The report states as Brinson began to run, the officer was able to grab him causing them both to fall to the ground. Brinson began to physically struggle and fight with the officer trying to get away from him. As the officer was removing his AXON TASER from his holster, Brinson grabbed for it as well.

After a struggle over the TASER, Brinson was able to get it away from the officer. Brinson stood up over the officer and pointed the TASER at him, but it did not discharge.

Brinson then dropped the TASER and ran from the scene.

Additional officers along with the Valdosta Police Department K-9 unit responded to the area.

The K-9 unit was able to find Brinson behind a residence. The report says Brinson ran again and physically resist officers until the officers took Brinson into custody.

Before being transported to Lowndes County jail, Brinson received treatment for a medical condition not related to the altercation with law enforcement.

“This was a simple situation where all the offender had to do was provide our officer with his name, just so he could be issued a criminal trespass warning and go on his way. But because of his actions, he is now facing felony charges. We are thankful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries.” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.