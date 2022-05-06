Man from Tallahassee to serve time in federal prison for drug offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee was sentenced to federal prison in relation to methamphetamine.

Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday that Emanuel Beach, age 43, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Beach pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Feb. 18.

According to court documents, Beach came to the attention of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2020 as a person involved in trafficking narcotics.

According to the Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office, a traffic stop in December of 2020 conducted by officers with LCSO revealed that Beach possessed 27 grams of methamphetamine which was later determined to be pure. Further investigation revealed that Beach was involved in the distribution of multiple pounds of methamphetamine in Tallahassee.

Because Beach had two prior convictions related to drugs, Beach was designated for enhancing sentencing as a career offender.

After serving 30 years in prison, Beach will be subject to eight years for supervised release.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody in a statement. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”