Man from Tallahassee dies in single car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee died from injuries sustain in a single-car accident on Interstate 10 early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 4:16 a.m. the driver along with a female passenger were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in the outside line.

FHP notes at some point, the vehicle began to travel in a southeastern direction, traveling off the paved portion of the roadway, while rotating in a counterclockwise direction.

The vehicle, which was described as a sedan, collided with a concrete pole.

After impact, FHP notes the vehicle continued to rotate in a counterclockwise direction and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder facing south on the southern portion of I-10.

The driver’s body stopped face down on the grass shoulder.

The driver, who was 30-years-old, did not survive.

The 34-year-old female passenger from Haughton, Louisiana sustained serious injuries.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, the passenger was alert when reached by emergency personnel.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital.