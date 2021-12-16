Man from Tallahassee dies in single car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee died from injuries sustain in a single-car accident on Interstate 10 early Thursday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 4:16 a.m. the driver along with a female passenger were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in the outside line.
FHP notes at some point, the vehicle began to travel in a southeastern direction, traveling off the paved portion of the roadway, while rotating in a counterclockwise direction.
The vehicle, which was described as a sedan, collided with a concrete pole.
After impact, FHP notes the vehicle continued to rotate in a counterclockwise direction and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder facing south on the southern portion of I-10.
The driver’s body stopped face down on the grass shoulder.
The driver, who was 30-years-old, did not survive.
The 34-year-old female passenger from Haughton, Louisiana sustained serious injuries.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, the passenger was alert when reached by emergency personnel.
The passenger was taken to an area hospital.