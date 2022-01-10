Watch
Man from Quincy dies in single-car accident

Accident happened Saturday night
Photo Credit: MGN Online
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:24:09-05

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Quincy died in a single vehicle accident Saturday night.

According to a report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Quincy Police Department responded to a traffic crash on East GF and A Drive and U.S. 90.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the occupant of the sedan, a 45-year-old man of Quincy, dead.

Quincy Police requested assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP noted in its investigation that the sedan was traveling eastbound on East GF and A Drive.

FHP notes it is unsure why the vehicle exited the road. Upon exiting the road, the vehicle collided with a wooded guardrail.

The collision positioned the sedan on its passenger side.

