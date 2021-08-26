Man found in serious condition after stabbing on South Bronough Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is in serious condition after he was found in a vehicle after being stabbed Wednesday afternoon on South Bronough Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the man was found just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other information about the stabbing has been released at this time.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.