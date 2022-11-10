Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.

According to the attorney’s office, Johnson Saint-Louis, age 37 of Deerfield Beach, was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23, 2023 and faces up to 25 years in federal prison for the armed bank robbery offense and a mandatory consecutive sentence of between seven years’ and life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during the offense.

According to the news release, Saint-Louis was a former Automated Teller Machine (ATM) technician who traveled around the southeast United States tampering with ATMs serviced by his former employer.

It was alleged that during a two-year period, Saint-Louis robbed four ATM technicians sent out to fix problems apparently caused by Saint-Louis.

The report notes that the Bank of America located at 5676 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee was the site of an incident Sept. 29, 2021.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed Saint-Louis traveling to various Bank of America locations on Nov. 4, 2021.

The deputies stopped Saint-Louis and discovered a firearm and notes listing the locations of Bank of America locations in Jacksonville, Florida.

The releases notes that even though Saint-Louis had been unemployed since mid-2019, his financial records revealed large cash deposits into his account and thousands of dollars lost due to gambling.

The Tallahassee Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation.