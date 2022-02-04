Man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man who was a resident of Tallahassee was found guilty of murder.

Quontarrious Jones was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in a Leon County courtroom.

The verdict is linked to a January 2018 shooting on Blountstown Street.

According to a trial completion notification document provided by the Office of the State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, the jury trial lasted four days with the jury deliberated the verdict for 7 ½ hours.

Jones was sentenced to life in Florida state prison.

On Jan. 24, 2018, the victim was found shot eight times with a .32 caliber revolver while sitting on his couch.

The court notes that fingerprints along with witness testimony led to Jones being known as the last person in the apartment with the victim.

The document notes during the state’s investigation, Jones provided eight accounts of his whereabouts at the time of the shooting and how the victim was killed.

The document notes, Jones later recanted some of the accounts or they were disproven.

However, Jones provided details that eventually linked him to the homicide.