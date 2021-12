TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thyland Jones was found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 10, 2017 murders of two individuals.

According to the state attorney's office, Jones was convicted by a jury of killing two men as they sat in their vehicle.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office notes there are two co-defendants who are currently awaiting trial for their part in the murders.