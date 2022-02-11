Man found dead outside Community Co-op Market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A homeless man that was sleeping outside the Community Co-op Market Tuesday night was found dead on Wednesday.

Community Co-op Market said he was found Wednesday morning by the property management company and the Tallahassee Police Department was notified.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the death was natural and not considered suspicious.

Benjamin Goldberg, Community Co-op Market CFO, released a statement following the death: