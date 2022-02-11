Man found dead outside Community Co-op Market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A homeless man that was sleeping outside the Community Co-op Market Tuesday night was found dead on Wednesday.
Community Co-op Market said he was found Wednesday morning by the property management company and the Tallahassee Police Department was notified.
According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the death was natural and not considered suspicious.
Benjamin Goldberg, Community Co-op Market CFO, released a statement following the death:
For months we have been working closely with many TPD officers to help those experiencing homelessness to prevent a tragedy like this, and we will continue our best efforts. On two occasions, I personally have reached out to a County Commissioner to learn the best way to attend the next appropriate City Council meeting so I could advocate for services for those without housing. However, I was finally contacted merely hours before the meeting on January 25, 2022 and due to the short notice, I was unable to attend. Agenda #19 of that meeting was designed to address concerns with vagrants/unhoused, and it appears the intended adoption of the related ordinance was denied.
CCM will always look for ways to support our community, but we need the City’s help to provide resources for our unhoused neighbors.