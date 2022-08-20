Man found dead in vehicle in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was found dead in a vehicle in Jefferson County Friday night.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:38 p.m. Friday, FHP said it received a call about a possible armed and suicidal individual.

The caller said that the subject was potentially located at an unknown rest area on Interstate 10.

FHP personnel began a “be on the lookout” for the vehicle, which was a pickup truck.

The report notes the vehicle was located at the 234-mile marker westbound Jefferson County rest area.

FHP personnel then began to call out the occupant out of the vehicle with no response.

The report said a few moments later, contact was made with the pickup truck and the person inside.

At that point, the person inside the truck, a 55-year-old male of Tallahassee, was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Fire Rescue assisted FHP at the scene.

An investigation on the in incident is ongoing.