Man formally charged in death of James Branner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man who allegedly was involved in a murder case that occurred more than 25 years ago has been formally charged by the state of Florida.

According to a grand jury document from the Leon County Clerk and Comptroller’s Office filed Thursday, Alan Lefferts was formally charged with first degree murder in the death of James Branner.

The document notes on or around July 2, 1996, Lefferts is accused of killing Branner by strangulation leading to asphyxiation, causing Branner’s death at a motel on North Monroe Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department had a break in the case following the examination of DNA evidence from the 1996 crime scene.

Lefferts, age 71, was arrested May 21, 2022 in Jacksonville.