Man facing murder charge in Gadsden County

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in relation to a murder that occurred Monday.

According to a news release from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, its personnel responded to a 911 call Monday on the 6700 block of Salem Road in Havana that a woman had been injured.

The woman, a 26-year-old Black female, was transported to the Gadsden County campus of HCA Florida Hospital.

The report notes that the woman sustained a puncture wound from Leozon Derico, her 39-year-old live-in boyfriend.

The woman died from her injuries.

According to Gadsden County Clerk of Court records Derico was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Derico, a Black male, is being held in the Gadsden County jail.