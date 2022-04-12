Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man facing murder charge in Gadsden County

Incident occurred Monday
murder
COURTESY: MGN Online
murder
murder
Posted at 7:53 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 19:58:41-04

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in relation to a murder that occurred Monday.

According to a news release from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, its personnel responded to a 911 call Monday on the 6700 block of Salem Road in Havana that a woman had been injured.

The woman, a 26-year-old Black female, was transported to the Gadsden County campus of HCA Florida Hospital.

The report notes that the woman sustained a puncture wound from Leozon Derico, her 39-year-old live-in boyfriend.

The woman died from her injuries.

According to Gadsden County Clerk of Court records Derico was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Derico, a Black male, is being held in the Gadsden County jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming