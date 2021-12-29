Man evades police during traffic stop in Liberty County, remains at large

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man is at large following an attempted traffic stop in Liberty County on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Liberty County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a Liberty County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling west on State Road 20 near the Trammel Bridge.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued west on State Road 20 into Calhoun County.

The vehicle then pulled into the Blountstown Chevron, where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was identified as Ishmeal Grant.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Blountstown Police Department were notified and responded to assist.

Additionally, Calhoun and Liberty Correctional K9 teams responded to assist in locating Grant. Despite best efforts, law enforcement was unable to apprehend Grant.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office notes it believes Grant was picked up by another vehicle and left the area.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information regarding Grant’s location, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.