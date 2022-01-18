Man dies in vehicle accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man is dead following a vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to a public information report released by the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred on the 3600 block of Lake Laurie Drive. The report adds when officers arrived to the scene, it appeared the vehicle had lost control and flipped over.

The report notes the driver of the vehicle, Tejas Patel age 38 of Valdosta, was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers attempted to render aid to Patel until medical personnel arrived at the scene. The driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Valdosta Police Department added the incident is under investigation.