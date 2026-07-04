Man dies after overnight shooting in Tallahassee, police say

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A man was shot and killed in Tallahassee over the Fourth of July weekend, police say.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Larette Drive just after midnight Saturday. They received a report that someone had been robbed.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he later died.

Police posted about the active homicide investigation on social media Saturday morning.

While the post does not mention an arrest, police say there is no threat to the public.

Police say they will release more information as this case moves forward.

The post also urges TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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