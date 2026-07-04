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Man dies after fiery crash in Leon County Saturday

Florida Highway Patrol (logo)
Photo: Wakulla County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
Florida Highway Patrol (logo)
Florida Highway Patrol (logo)
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A man has died in Leon County after his sedan hit a concrete curb, caught fire, and hit several trees, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened at around noon on Saturday.

An FHP report says the 78-year-old driver was trying to make a left turn in the McDonald's parking lot on Mahan Drive. The report says he lost control and hit a concrete curb.

The FHP says the impact caused a nitrous oxide tank to rupture and catch fire. The report says the vehicle then hit several trees, a retainer wall, and a guardrail.

The patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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