Man dies after fiery crash in Leon County Saturday

A man has died in Leon County after his sedan hit a concrete curb, caught fire, and hit several trees, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened at around noon on Saturday.
An FHP report says the 78-year-old driver was trying to make a left turn in the McDonald's parking lot on Mahan Drive. The report says he lost control and hit a concrete curb.
The FHP says the impact caused a nitrous oxide tank to rupture and catch fire. The report says the vehicle then hit several trees, a retainer wall, and a guardrail.
The patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime