Man detained, alleged to use counterfeit money in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday at approximately 6:22 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a counterfeit money complaint.

A deputy, already in the area of Wal-Mart, had the suspect detained.

The suspect, initially provided a false name, but was later positively identified as Spencer Lamar Lonon.

While in the store, Lonon was known to have made at least two transactions using counterfeit money.

The first transaction was for an iPhone. The second transaction was at a different register for a set of Bushnell binoculars.

Wal-Mart associates learned of the incidents during the second transaction, due to the register already having been pulled for the store to close for the holidays.

After the register closed, associates became aware the money was counterfeit.

A deputy was present and remembered seeing the individual, located him in the store, and detained him. He was taken to the asset protection office and identified himself under a false name.

He then produced money from an envelope that contained both suspected counterfeit money as well as what appeared to be US currency.

After learning his correct identity, several files in the Wal-Mart system matched his name in regards to previous incidents. He was also confirmed to have warrants out of Lowndes and Colquitt counties in Georgia.

The suspect’s vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot. Suspected counterfeit money and Wal-Mart merchandise were seen in plain view. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

During the investigation, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Lonon was charged with uttering a counterfeit banknote, false identification given to law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.